Springfield Utility puts Ice Storm Costs at $28.5 million

2007

SPRINGFIELD - Repairs after January's ice storm cost nearly twice as much as first estimated by Springfield City Utilities. The figure rose to more than $28 million, largely because the utility had to hire outside crews to restore lines and cut tree limbs. Officials voted to dip into emergency reserves but hopes to recover about 85% of the repair costs from federal and state agencies. CU first figured ice-storm costs at $15 million, but spent more than $22 million hiring outside crews and over $6 million on its own crews and materials. CU operations manager Wade Stinson said the initial estimate was outstripped by the unexpected scale of the cleanup effort.