Springfield utility shutting down 1 of its power stations

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — City Utilities in Springfield has begun the process of shutting down one of its long-time power stations as it moves toward use of more renewable energy.

The utility's board voted last week to shut down three units of the James River Power Station, with plans to retire the remaining two units in the next few years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/2rj0XIU ) closing the station is part of the utility's plan to invest more in renewable energy sources and emerging technologies.

City Utilities recently announced it is partnering with NorthStar Battery to build a $1 million battery-powered electrical storage system, which will store energy generated by the sun or wind.

City Utilities executive Steve Stodden says the 60-year-old technology at the power station isn't efficient and maintenance has become more costly.