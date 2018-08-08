Springfield voters overturn pit bull ban

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield residents have voted down a ban on pit bulls.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that voters on Tuesday overturned the controversial ban on pit bulls that the city council passed last year.

The ban would've grandfathered in current pets but prohibited residents from owning any new pit bulls. It was set to take effect in January, but a successful petition put the issue to voters.

The city council began considering the dog ordinance after two toddlers and their mother were attacked by a neighbor's pit bulls last year.

Kathleen Larkin, a member of Citizens Against Breed Specific Legislation, said she's not surprised by the outcome. Larkin said the ban would create pain for responsible dog owners who treat their dogs as part of their family.