Springfield woman accused in mother's death due in court

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwestern Missouri woman accused of arranging her mother's killing is headed back to court.

Twenty-three-year-old Gypsy Blancharde is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and motions hearing Friday afternoon in Greene County.

Blancharde pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 14 stabbing death of 48-year-old Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blancharde at their home near Springfield.

Prosecutors allege Blancharde persuaded her 26-year-old Wisconsin boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother.

Godejohn also pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Authorities said the Blanchardes pretended that Gypsy was disabled and they had survived Hurricane Katrina so they could collect donations.

Gypsy Blanchard and Godejohn remain jailed.