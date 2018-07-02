Springfield woman accused in mother's death due in court
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwestern Missouri woman accused of arranging her mother's killing is headed back to court.
Twenty-three-year-old Gypsy Blancharde is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and motions hearing Friday afternoon in Greene County.
Blancharde pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 14 stabbing death of 48-year-old Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blancharde at their home near Springfield.
Prosecutors allege Blancharde persuaded her 26-year-old Wisconsin boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother.
Godejohn also pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.
Authorities said the Blanchardes pretended that Gypsy was disabled and they had survived Hurricane Katrina so they could collect donations.
Gypsy Blanchard and Godejohn remain jailed.