Springfield woman charged with murder of mother

GREENE COUNTY - New court documents said Gypsy Blancharde, who was reported endangered and missing Sunday, was involved in the murder of her mother, Clauddinnea Blancharde.

Both Gypsy Blancharde, 23, and Nicholas Godejohn, 26, were charged Tuesday morning with first degree murder in the death of Clauddinnea Blancharde, 48. Mother and daughter had been reported missing since Sunday.

According to the probable cause statement, Godejohn, Gypsy Blancharde's boyfriend, traveled to Springfield, Missouri to see if Gypsy Blancharde was sure she wanted to kill her mother. The report says once Godejohn got approval, he stabbed Clauddinnea Blancharde multiple times in the back and neck while she was sleeping.

The police statement said Gypsy Blancharde provided the weapon and hid in the bathroom while Godejohn murdered her mother. The report said Godejohn mailed the bloody knife to his Wisconsin home so he would not get caught with it.

The report said the two suspects took several thousands of dollars from a safe inside Clauddinnea Blancharde's bedroom before fleeing to Wisconsin.

The investigation started after a friend of Clauddinnea Blancharde called 911 because of some threatening Facebook posts made on Clauddinnea Blancharde's page. An original post mentioned that Clauddinnea Blancharde "..is dead" and a comment on that status stated someone "slashed that fat pig and raped her sweet innocent daughter".

The Facebook posts were determined to have been sent from a location registered to Godejohn. The Greene County Sheriff's Office contacted the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin and the Wisconsin deputies responded to the location. After a brief standoff, both Godejohn and Gypsy Blancharde were detained.

The defendants were charged jointly, and bond has been set at $1 million each. The two are currently being held in Wisconsin and will be extradited back to Missouri to face the charges.

Authorities found the body of Clauddinnea Blancharde in her house Monday morning. Godejohn and Gypsy Blancharde were found and detained Monday evening.

According to The Associated Press, authorities say Gypsy Blancharde may also have fooled her community into believing she was disabled so that she could collect donations.

Gypsy Blancharde was reported as using a wheelchair. Neighbors told media outlets she suffered from leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

But Sheriff Jim Arnott said Tuesday that Gypsy Blancharde may have feigned the need for a wheelchair as a donations ploy.

Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the information from the Associated Press.]