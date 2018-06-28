Springfield Woman Guilty of Murdering Husband

A Springfield woman convicted of killing her husband while he slept has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. In September, a Greene County Court jury found 33-year-old Valerie Watling guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the April 2004 killing of her husband, Sean. The woman has maintained her innocence, but police say she gave conflicting accounts of what happened. She first suggested that her husband was shot by an intruder but later said he had shot himself. At the sentencing hearing, testimony by Watling's mother and letters from friends and a former employer spoke of her good character. But prosecutor Cynthia Rushefsky said the letters were examples of Watling's ability to play different roles for different people.