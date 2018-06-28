Springfield woman pleads not guilty in mother's death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield woman charged with arranging the death of her mother pleaded not guilty.

23-year-old Gypsy Blancharde entered the plea Monday during a brief hearing in Greene County Court. She was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 14 stabbing death of 48-year-old Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blancharde at their home near Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Blancharde didn't speak during the hearing other than to her lawyer. She was returned to Missouri from Wisconsin on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Blancharde persuaded her 26-year-old boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother.

Godejohn was also charged with first-degree murder and was jailed in Wisconsin Monday awaiting extradition.

Authorities have said the Blanchardes pretended Gypsy was disabled and they had survived Hurricane Katrina so they could collect donations.