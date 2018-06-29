Springfield woman returns to face charges in mother's death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 23-year-old woman accused in the death of her mother at their Springfield home has been brought back to Greene County.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Gypsy Blancharde was booked into the Greene County Jail on Friday. She had been held in Wisconsin since she was arrested there earlier this month with her 26-year-old boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

They're both charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 48-year-old Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blancharde.

Gypsy Blancharde is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Monday in Greene County court. Her public defender did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Authorities have accused Gypsy Blancharde of faking the need for a wheelchair and pretending to be a Hurricane Katrina victim so she and her mother could collect donations.