Springfield woman's body found in yard

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield officials say an investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body in the back yard of a home in north Springfield.

Firefighters were sent to the home Monday after receiving a report of a fire outside the house. They found the 30-year-old woman's body in the yard.

City spokeswoman Cara Erwin said in a news release Tuesday that the victim was Ashli Hilton. She died in a fire-related incident but further details were not released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.