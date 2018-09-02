Springfield Zoo's Youngest Giraffe Dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The youngest of three giraffes born this fall at Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo has died.

Zoo officials said the calf, named B.J., collapsed Tuesday morning and could not be revived. An animal autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

B.J. was born Nov. 23 and had not been nursing from his mother, a 7-year-old giraffe called Emma. His health deteriorated last week, and zookeepers had been tube-feeding him and offering him grain, hay, water and milk.

Zoo officials say B.J. appeared to be improving over the weekend but took a sudden turn for the worse.

B.J. was the 35th calf born at Dickerson Park and the third sired by the zoo's breeding male, 11-year-old Peperuka. A fourth calf is due in January.