Springing Forward Springs Early

The moving of daylight saving time up to Sunday, March 11 means your computer clocks and calendars could be off, if you do not update them.

"If you don't patch your computer, during the three weeks in March and the one week in October, your singly or single meetings will be off by an hour," said Terry Robb, MU IATS Spokesperson.

If computers go unpatched, it could mean problems where you wouldn't expect, such as a charge showing up an hour late.

The change isn't restricted to Windows computers, but Over at MACXPRTS, company Chairman Duane Burghard doesn't forsee a problem for Apples.

"Unless you turn it off, the system updates run automatically once a week, so if most people turn it off they won't be affected, and even if they are, manually switching a clock is an easy thing to do," said Burghard.

Even if you don't fix the problem, Robb says you may only notice a 60 minute difference.

"I suppose you wouldn't show up to a meeting at the right time, which in some cases might be all right," said Robb.

Robb and Burghard say most systems should update themselves automatically. If you're not sure, you can check with your computer manufacturer and update your computer using downloadable patches. Also, r emember to set all of your clocks the old fashioned way.