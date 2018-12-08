Sprinklers extinguish small fire at Stephens College

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department said it responded to a commercial structure fire at Stephens College Saturday.

CFD said firefighters who arrived on the scene at Wood Hall found heavy smoke. The fire came from an apartment. The buidling's sprinkler system put out the fire. CFD said there was significant water damage to the surrounding apartments on the fifth floor.

Officials were still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire, and said they had not yet estimated the damage.