Sprint Center Opened

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The 276 million dollar Sprint Center opened in Kansas City with fanfare ranging from a symphony orchestra to country star Garth Brooks.The 18,500-seat glass-encased arena is at the center of Kansas City's downtown revitalization.Mayor Mark Funkhouser told about 1,500 people at yesterday's opening ceremony that it has been 50 years since downtown Kansas City was the heart of the metropolitan area. Funkhouser and corporate officials say the Sprint Center will draw people back to a long-neglected downtown that has been the focus of recent development.The Sprint Center is seeking a professional sports franchise. Center management has gone after franchises like the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators, but with no success so far.