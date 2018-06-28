Sprint Cup Standings Get Tighter

DOVER - Kurt Busch has stormed into contention for a second Cup championship, holding off fellow Chase drivers Jimmie Johnson and Carl Edwards to win Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Edwards and Kevin Harvick are tied for first in the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship standings after three rounds. Round 4 of the Chase is at Kansas Speedway.

Busch pulled away from Johnson after a late restart to win his second race of the season. Johnson was second and Edwards was third. Busch moved from ninth to fifth in the standings, only nine points out of first. Chase drivers Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch were fifth and sixth. Tony Stewart lost the points lead he built after winning the first two Chase races and finished 25th.