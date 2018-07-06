SSM Health Care to Own and Operate Audrain Medical Center

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health Care and Audrain Medical Center in Mexico signed an agreement Thursday, Feb. 28 under which SSM will own and operate the medical center and its nine MedChoice rural clinics effective April 1.

SSM also said in a press release that it would form a mid-Missouri region because of the proximity of the medical center and its clinics to SSM's St. Mary's Health Center located in Jefferson City. Brent VanConia, president of St. Mary's Health Center, will become interim president of SSM's Mid-Missouri Region.

The press release stated that the Audrain Medical Center has provided quality care in the Audrain community since 1918 and currently employs more than 500 employees and 40 active physicians and nurse practitioners.

As part of the contract, Audrain Medical Center will be renamed to reflect its affiliation with SSM Health Care. The new name is to be determined.

SSM currently owns and operates 17 hospitals in four states - Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Illinois.