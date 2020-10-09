SSM Health gives 'community health improvement' grant to Catholic Charities

JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation awarded over $120,000 to Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO).

Catholic Charities provides multiple services and programs to people in need regardless of one’s religious practices.

St. Mary's Foundation and Community Benefit Director Beverly Stafford said the donation was made Tuesday afternoon in an effort to help CCCNMO with funding its services.

“It is a community health improvement grant from SSM Health St. Mary’s in Jefferson City, and they have been partners in community help initiatives over the past year and a half," Stafford said.

CCCNMO hopes to use the grant as a means to support its services meant to address health needs throughout its community.

CCCNMO Executive Director Dan Lester said the goal is to bring healthcare outside of the walls of the hospital.

“It's a great program for us and we feel like it's especially important now during COVID-19 with wanting to keep seniors safe,” Lester said.

SSM Health donated the money because of growing concerns centered around the health of seniors in mid-Missouri.

“We identified that right here in central Missouri, right here in the heart of our community, we have a vulnerable population,” Stafford said. “We have seniors in low-income housing and others that just need the extra help whether it’s around food security, transportation, or basic health screenings and assessments and it was a perfect fit with the SSM mission.”

The donation will allow catholic charities to continue helping those in need throughout the future.

“The donation for Catholic Charities means we can continue to expand these community-based services we’ve already begun, and it means we can plan for the future,” Lester said.