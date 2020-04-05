SSM Health in Audrain County to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

AUDRAIN COUNTY - SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Audrain County will open its own drive-thru COVID-19 testing site starting Monday, April 6.

The site plans to be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, to test people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. They ask those seeking other services at the hospital to enter through the emergency room entrance to restrict possible exposer to the virus.

The drive-thru testing site will be at the main/north entrance of the hospital off of Love and Monroe Streets, specifically 620 E. Monroe.

They are asking anyone that feels sick and has symptoms of COVID-19 to complete an online evaluation or call their primary care provider. In order to be tested, patients must have a physician order. The online evaluation is open to everyone.