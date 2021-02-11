ST. LOUIS - One mid-Missouri health provider is joining a nationwide effort to confront systemic racism by achieving health equity.
SSM Health joins 22 of the nation's largest Catholic health care systems taking part in the initiative led by the St. Louis-based Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA).
"The vast majority of our health is not medical," said Dennis Gonzales, CHA Senior Director. "Health systems are normally thought of as only caring for the medical, and we certainly do that. But we can also address other areas, other social determinants."
According to a press release, the four main focus areas include:
Act for COVID-19 equity: Members commit to ensuring that testing for COVID-19 is available and accessible in minority communities and that new treatments are distributed and used equitably as they become available. Members will also work for prioritization of vaccinations for those individuals and families at higher risk — elder populations and communities of color, including Native American communities.
Enact change across health systems: Members are examining how their organizations recruit, hire, promote and retain employees; how they conduct business operations, including visible diversity and inclusivity at the decision, leadership and governance levels; and how they incentivize and hold our leaders accountable.
Advocate for improved health outcomes for minority communities and populations: Members agree to promote and improve the delivery of culturally competent care and oppose policies that exacerbate or perpetuate economic and social inequities, including such issues as education, housing and criminal justice reform.
Strengthen trust with minority communities: Members will continue to foster, strengthen and sustain authentic relationships based on mutually agreed goals to better understand the unique needs of their communities.
Gonzales said the pandemic magnified the inequities that already existed.
"It's even more obvious to us," he said. "If you are a person of color or a vulnerable person living in a poor area, you very likely don't have access to health care, which means it's very hard for you to see a doctor [and] virtually impossible to get a vaccine."