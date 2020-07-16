SSM Health signs letter of intent to sell St. Mary's Hospital

MEXICO - SSM Health, a catholic non-profit that owns St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico has signed a letter of intent to explore the possibility of selling the hospital to Noble Health.

The letter indicates that the two parties have entered a period of exclusive negotiation regarding the 100-year-old hospital that SSM Health purchased in 2013. If the process and discussions move forward as anticipated, transfer of ownership could occur by the end of the year.

"This continues a process that began two years ago, when we began evaluating potential opportunities to ensure the long-term sustainability of quality health care in the Mid-Missouri region,” SSM Health Regional President, Mike Baumgartner said. "Ultimately, our goal is to ensure we do what is best for our employees, providers and the communities we serve."

Noble health is a Kansas City based health organization that recently also began management of Fulton Medical Center.

"We understand how important it is to deliver great care close to home. We’re excited about the potential to be a part of the community and look forward to working with SSM Health to complete this transition to offer the best service to meet this community’s health needs," Executive Chairman of the Board at Noble Health, Don Peterson said.