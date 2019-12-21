SSM Health to broaden search for partner beyond MU Health Care

JEFFERSON CITY - MU Health Care will no longer have exclusive negotiations with SSM Health after January 7, SSM announced in a press release Friday.

The two will continue discuss a possible partnership past that date, according to the release. But SSM said it will also broaden its search for a partner to work with its facilities in Jefferson City and Mexico.

SSM and MU entered into exclusive negotiations in 2018, though talks of a partnership reportedly date back to 2017.

“Although we expect to be having conversations with other organizations who we believe can benefit these communities, we continue to view MU Health Care as a valuable potential partner,” said Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, President/CEO of SSM Health, in the press release. “We remain committed to exploring opportunities to work together to improve access to high-quality affordable health care services for the people we serve."