SSM Health will furlough 2,000 employees

JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health has announced that it will be furloughing about 2,000 workers, or 5% of their workforce, across their four-state health care system in response to COVID-19.

In a news release, SSM said that furloughs are expected to last 13 weeks, but some employees could be brought back in sooner. Some additional employees may experience a partial furlough by having their hours reduced.

The furloughs come amidst a 50% decrease in volume across the SSM system, where they have also reduced overall expenses by 20%.

Employees will still be eligible to receive state and federal financial assistance due to unemployment insurance and provisions under the CARES Act, and SSM Health will continue to cover the cost of furloughed employee's health benefits.