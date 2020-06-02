St. Brendan - Mrs. Farnell - 2nd Grade

1 day 16 hours 47 minutes ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 Sunday, May 31, 2020 8:42:00 AM CDT May 31, 2020 in Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.

Columbia protests continue into Monday night, stores block entrances
COLUMBIA - Protestors continued to gather downtown Columbia after the sun went down Monday night. The group of about... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 10:31:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Protestors gather at Missouri State Capitol to honor George Floyd
JEFFERSON CITY - Several hundred protestors gathered at the Missouri State Capitol Monday to honor the death of George Floyd.... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 10:15:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Missouri governor cuts $209M from budget because of virus
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's governor is cutting another $209 million from this year's budget in response to declining... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 7:34:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

CPS superintendent explains what bond issue would do for schools
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public Schools superintendent Peter Stiepleman on Monday about the bond measure voters will... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:22:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Tryps Camp offers theater classes online
COLUMBIA - Many camps are choosing to go virtual this year so that parents can still give their children an... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:13:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor condemns discrimination and racism, Snapchat video
COLUMBIA - UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi on Monday " condemned recent acts of racism around... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:05:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating shots fired on Circus Avenue
COLUMBIA - At 1:50 a.m. on May 31, Columbia Police officers responded to a shots fired call on the 400... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 4:14:01 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in Continuous News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri counties prepare for first election during COVID-19
COLUMBIA - When voters head to the polls for municipal elections Tuesday, things will look a little different. With... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Hundreds go through drive-thru, COVID-19 testing at Hickman High School
COLUMBIA— COVID-19 drive-thru testing is taking place at Hickman High School today and tomorrow between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 2:36:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Ahead of Jefferson City protests, Gov. Parson says "violence is not the answer"
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before the start of scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the Missouri... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Teen featured on Lucky Charms box to promote mental health care
HELENA, Mont. ( Independent Record ) -- Helena teen Bella Nyman joined a rather exclusive group when a box of... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 7:46:34 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 180 new cases statewide
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 5:03:00 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Suspicious" fire at Columbia Dollar General, second in three weeks
COLUMBIA - The Dollar General off of Clark Lane was surrounded by smoke early Monday morning. The Columbia Fire... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 1:23:00 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Protesters block off Broadway and Providence early Monday morning
COLUMBIA - Protesters blocked off the intersection of Broadway and Providence late Sunday night in protest of George Floyd's death.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 1:09:00 AM CDT June 01, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri protests continue in Columbia and Boonville
COLUMBIA - Protesters in mid-Missouri gathered in Columbia and Boonville Sunday to protest police brutality following the death of George... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 Sunday, May 31, 2020 11:01:00 PM CDT May 31, 2020 in News

The Bluffs addresses test results, family member reacts
COLUMBIA - One resident of The Bluffs tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday after a facility wide testing, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 Sunday, May 31, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 31, 2020 in News

Callaway county chase ends with man hospitalized
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One man from Jefferson City was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a police pursuit... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 Sunday, May 31, 2020 1:22:00 PM CDT May 31, 2020 in News
