St. Brendan - Mrs, Stanford - 1st Grade

13 hours 36 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 10:04:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Salon manager details steps after hair stylists test positive for Covid-19
COLUMBIA - Two hair stylists at the downtown location of The Clip Joint have tested positive for COVID-19, KOMU 8... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 9:11:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Officials warn of Covid-19 patient who visited the Lake of the Ozarks bar
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. -- The Camden County Health Department said Friday a Boone County resident who has tested positive for... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 6:08:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Local coffee shop receives surprise $10,000 donation to stay afloat
COLUMBIA — Love Coffee received a surprise $10,000 donation from the Veterans United Foundation on Tuesday. The nonprofit will use... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 4:37:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Mid-Missourians march for justice for Minnesota man killed while in police custody
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians marched and held signs in Columbia on Friday morning to bring awareness to police brutality against African... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 1:52:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Two arrested on drug charges in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, Mo. - Two people were arrested in Clarksburg, Mo., on drug charges after a search on May 21, according... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 12:46:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 12:38:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to reach moderate flood stage in Jefferson City, Glasgow and Hermann this weekend.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in Weather

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia College to resume on-campus classes August 31
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 6:39:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Student at Tiger Tots Academy tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA- A student at the West Location of Tiger Tots Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 6:37:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Governor Mike Parson announces re-opening phase one extension through June 15
JEFFERSON CITY – During his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced an extension of the phase one reopening... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 8:42:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Hair salons reopening with safety measures in place
COLUMBIA - As Boone County moves into the next phase of reopening, hair salons can now open their doors to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
COLUMBIA - The City Manager of Columbia announced plans to further cut city budgets due to the effects of COVID-19.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:42:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:40:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it will begin bringing back faculty, staff and students... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — During the State of the City address, John Glascock said the city is leaving it up to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:51:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News
