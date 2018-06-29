St. Charles Board Opposes Communications Tower

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A St. Charles board is opposing plans for a first-responder communications tower.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city's Landmarks Board voted 6-0 this week to oppose a 250-foot tower, citing concerns that it could be seen by residents of historic city neighborhoods.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann says the tower at Third and Adams is a "backup plan" that would only be used if the county is unable to secure an alternative site.

New first-responder towers are planned across the St. Louis metropolitan area.

St. Charles community development director Bruce Evans says the landmarks board will send a letter of opposition to the Federal Communications Commission and the Missouri Historic Preservation Office.