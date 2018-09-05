St. Charles Co. Church Worker Killed by Errant Car

ST. LOUIS - A lawn maintenance worker at a St. Charles County church is dead after he was struck Thursday morning by an out-of-control car.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the accident happened about 7:30 a.m. on State Route 94 at Church Street.

KMOV-TV reports an unidentified woman was driving south on the state road when she lost control of her car and hit an embankment. The car flipped several times before hitting the victim, who died at the scene.

The woman had to be extricated from her car and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Highway 94 was temporarily closed in both directions.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately release the victim's name.