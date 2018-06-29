St. Charles Co. Teacher Faces Sodomy Charge

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - A former St. Louis-area teacher is facing charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Joseph Thomas Maddock of Lake St. Louis is charged with statutory sodomy.

Maddock is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond. Authorities say Maddock, a former teacher at Andrews Academy, convinced the parents of the victim to allow Maddock to home-school him.

Maddock has taught at 10 schools in the St. Louis metropolitan area since 2001. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is urged to contact Lake St. Louis police.