St. Charles County Gets Republican Caucus Re-do

ST. CHARLES - St. Charles County Republicans get a do-over for a botched presidential caucus with a gathering Tuesday night.

The March 17 caucus in St. Peters descended into chaos amid rules disputes and claims of favoritism, and adjourned with police arresting two people. No delegates were selected.

The reconvened caucus is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the St. Charles Convention Center.

St. Charles County is Missouri's third largest, behind only St. Louis and Jackson counties. And it is solidly Republican, making its caucus one of the most important in the state.

It will be the last of Missouri's local caucuses. Local delegates will be sent to congressional district caucuses and a statewide convention, where most of the 52 Missouri delegates to the Republican National Convention will be chosen.