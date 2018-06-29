St. Charles County GOP Opposes Smoking Ban

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Proposals for smoking bans in both St. Charles and St. Charles County are getting opposition from county Republicans.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the St. Charles County Republican Committee issued a statement opposing smoking bans. The St. Charles City Council is already holding public hearings on a possible city ban, and the County Council is expected to take up the issue over the next year.

The resolution from the GOP committee says bans on smoking infringe on people's freedom.

St. Louis city, St. Louis County and the St. Charles County town of O'Fallon are among St. Louis-area communities with smoking bans in place.