St. Charles County man admits selling teen fatal heroin dose

ST. CHARLES (AP) — A St. Charles County man has admitted in federal court that he sold the heroin that killed a 17-year-old girl.

Jerry L. Harvey pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Charles to heroin distribution. He admitted that in November 2014 he paid the teen with heroin to drive him to cash a $6,000 settlement check, then to St. Louis to buy the heroin.

According to his plea, the teen returned to Harvey's mobile home later that night, and he gave her more heroin. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports she was found dead the next morning.

Harvey is scheduled for sentencing May 17.