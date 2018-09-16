St. Charles lawyer pleads guilty to federal fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Charles lawyer has pleaded guilty to three federal felonies involving a real estate scheme.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Witt was accused of falsifying documents to obtain a bank loan secured by a St. Louis County home which he didn't own. He was also charged with using an associate to impersonate the homeowner at the loan closing and cashing clients' settlement checks without their knowledge.

When confronted by the homeowner, Witt created a phony letter on fake bank letterhead, forging the signature of a bank officer while creating a fabricated deed that purported to invalidate the deed of trust he had used to secure the loan.

Witt was arrested on the charges by the FBI in March as he arrived in New York City from Turkey. Sentencing is scheduled for October.