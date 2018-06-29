St. Charles Nixes Voluntary Traffic Checkpoints

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Charles County drivers pulled over at several recent safety checkpoints received something other than the usual verbal warnings, traffic citations or even drunk-driving tickets.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that government subcontractors working on behalf of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration instead asked motorists to voluntarily submit blood and saliva samples in exchange for cash. Two off-duty county sheriff's deputies in marked patrol cars initially flagged down the drivers.

The St. Charles County Sheriff's Department now says it will no longer participate in future surveys. Lt. Dave Tiefenbrunn acknowledges some motorists may have thought participation was mandatory, though no action was taken against drivers who refused to stop.

Impaired drivers were not arrested. Instead, survey takers were supposed to make sure such drivers got home safely.