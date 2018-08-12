St Charles police: 13-year-old girl is missing

ST CHARLES – The St. Charles County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory about a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday.

Police believe Victoria Grace Whitlock could be with Dillan Reed, who is between 16-19 years old.

Grace's father told investigators he went to bed at 10 p.m. on Saturday after allowing Reed to spend the night at the residence. Upon waking the next day, the father noticed that Whitlock and Reed were gone and Whitlock took clothing and hair dye.

Whitlock is 5-foot-3-inch tall and has brown and pink hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.