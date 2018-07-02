St. Charles police: Man shot at officers during standoff

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 47-year-old man is jailed after allegedly shooting at police during a standoff in St. Charles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the standoff began before 1 a.m. Sunday after the man's girlfriend asked for a police escort to a home as she collected some items. Police said that as officers approached the door, the man began to fire at them.

One officer fired back, then officers waited for a SWAT team to arrive.

Police said the man fired another two rounds at a police armored vehicle during negotiations. After about an hour, police used tear gas and the man eventually surrendered.

Police did not release the man's name but said he is charged with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. No officers were injured.