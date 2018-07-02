St. Charles Pride event planned for May

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (AP) - St. Charles County will host its first Pride event in May, and organizers say the goal is to celebrate the region's diversity.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Pride St. Charles will be May 30 at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville. Organizers say the event will focus on entertainment and education, providing an opportunity for gay men and women to celebrate.

It becomes the third small, gay-oriented festival for the region, in addition to PrideFest, a large summertime festival in St. Louis. The others are celebrations by Black Pride of St. Louis and Metro East Pride.