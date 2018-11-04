St. Charles Road Site Chosen

The district took the recommendation of the site evaluation committee and chose the St. Charles Road site as the new home to future Columbia students.

The land around the school site is mostly agricultural, mixed with some residential areas. But some expect this area to grow, along with more businesses around the interstate 70 interchange right here.

The Chamber of Commerce as well as others don't think the area will boom before school doors open in three years.

But a little further down the road they think the Lake of the Woods area could look the same as the Rock Bridge and Hickman High School neighborhoods.

"There will be some housing stock of course that will come online. There will be some commercial districts to support the activity in and around the high school. It's definitely going to change the character of the landscape," said Don Stamper from the Missouri Development Council.

Doors will open for students in the fall of 2010. District officials estimate 500 to 600 students will attend school the first year. Most of them will be 9th graders and some 10th graders.

The district said it will not sell the southeast Columbia land it originally bought for the new high school. That land may be the future site of Columbia's fourth major high school years from now.