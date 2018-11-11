St. Charles Says No To Fireworks Limits

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. CHARLES (AP) - An effort toward tighter control of the sales and use of fireworks falls short in St. Charles County.The county council voted 4-3 last night against the stricter measures for unincorporated areas of the county. Council Chairman Dan Foust had proposed reducing the number of days fireworks could be sold and used. He also wanted to ban bottle rockets and other missiles. Fireworks are prohibited in most St. Charles County municipalities and other parts of the St. Louis metro area.