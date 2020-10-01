St. Charles Soccer Employee Gets Probation
ST. CHARLES(AP) - A former part-time employee for a St. Charles youth soccer association accused of secretly videotaping a 16-year-old boy in a bathroom has been sentenced to two years' probation.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Kyle Gregory Pressy worked as a field marshal for the St. Charles County Youth Soccer Association.
Pressy pleaded guilty recently to misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was given a suspended sentence and placed on two years' probation. Pressy also has to undergo a psychological evaluation and any recommended treatment.
Prosecutors said there was no evidence he shared the images.
