St. Charles Soccer Employee Gets Probation

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES(AP) - A former part-time employee for a St. Charles youth soccer association accused of secretly videotaping a 16-year-old boy in a bathroom has been sentenced to two years' probation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Kyle Gregory Pressy worked as a field marshal for the St. Charles County Youth Soccer Association.

Pressy pleaded guilty recently to misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was given a suspended sentence and placed on two years' probation. Pressy also has to undergo a psychological evaluation and any recommended treatment.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence he shared the images.