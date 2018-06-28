St. Charles teen's heroin overdose story becomes warning

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A teenager's parents saw a widespread response to a Facebook post about their son who overdosed on heroin and Xanax in St. Charles County last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the story of 18-year-old Brayden Travis, who was in a coma at a local hospital after his overdose, has been shared more than 330,000 times on the social media site. Travis suffered a stroke and had severe brain damage after being left without medical attention for at least seven hours.

His mother, Kelly Smith-Miller, said she posted the story and photos of her son to educate people and potentially save the life of someone who is struggling with drug addiction.

The area chapter of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse reports 342 people in the St. Louis region died of heroin overdoses in 2013, compared with 139 deaths in 2007.