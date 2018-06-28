St. Charles weighs ban on texting while driving

ST. CHARLES (AP) - The city of St. Charles could join others in eastern Missouri in banning texting while driving for motorists of all ages.

Missouri already outlaws texting behind the wheel for people 21 and younger. But some communities, including Kirkwood and Manchester, have adopted ordinances prohibiting the practice regardless of age.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Charles City Councilman Ron Stivison planned to introduce a bill for an all-ages ban Tuesday night. The former sheriff's deputy said he has seen several near-accidents involving drivers he believed were texting.

St. Charles Police Chief Randy McKinley said he supports Stivison's goal but sees enforcement problems. The chief said it's hard for officers to tell if drivers who are looking at their phones are dialing, texting or sending an email.