St. Clair Museum Heavily Damaged by Fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. CLAIR (AP) - Fire heavily damaged a museum in the northeast Missouri town of St. Clair, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported Sunday night at the St. Clair Historical Museum.

KMOV reports crews responding to the museum found the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters stayed for several hours to control the fire and clean up the scene.

The fire caused extensive damage and the roof appeared to cave in.

Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

The building showcased St. Clair County's history.