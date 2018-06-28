St. Francis House Puts on Free Christmas Dinner
"We run the soup kitchen and people join us for breakfast and dinner other days, but since it's a holiday, we try to class it up a little bit," said Steve Jacobs.
As the smell of cooked ham and turkey filled the room, Ruth O'Neill said there's a variety of food this year thanks to donations.
"We have turkey, ham, carrots, some casseroles, some cookies and cake, stuffing and gravy," said Ruth O'Neill.
O'Neill said that a much of the food was donated by the people that run the soup kitchen on the fourth saturday of the month. Jacobs said that even though preparing the food is good, enjoying the food is even better.
"My favorite part of today will be eating!" said Jacobs.
One of the dinner's guest agrees.
"I can't wait for the ham and the turkey. I'm getting the works!" said Orvil Cornine.
Cornine said this Christmas is going better for him than last year and St. Francis House helped make it happen.
"St. Francis House has been a Godsend for a lot of people and I stand behind them 100%," said Cornine.