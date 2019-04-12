St. Francis Xavier School - Mrs. Schaefer - 1st Grade

5 months 1 week 1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:00:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. 

Fulton schools prepare for active shooter situations
FULTON — Fulton Public Schools is trying something new to help save lives in case of a shooting. Every... More >>
59 minutes ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 7:08:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

New USDA report says Missouri's small farms defy national trends
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's smaller farms are bucking a national trend, according to a USDA census report released on Thursday.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

MU to build new $30M nursing school building to replace current one
Columbia — The UM System Board of Curators approved plans Thursday for a new $30 million MU Sinclair School of... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Fire destroys Claysville house
CLAYSVILLE — A fire destroyed a house in Claysville Friday afternoon. A gardener near the home saw the house... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 5:29:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Your Alexa or Echo can listen to you, record your conversations
COLUMBIA — Smart speakers are listening and sending your personal conversations to the cloud. Amazon has a global team... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Leukemia killed a Missouri jail inmate whose health deteriorated before he was found dead in his... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 2:22:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Lincoln University changes commencement location after students complain
JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University announced its commencement ceremony will return to Dwight T. Reed Stadium after students urged university... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 12:11:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Sen. Bernskoetter, Missouri American Water talk work zone awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, and Missouri American Water teamed up Friday to raise awareness for work-zone... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 11:29:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

MU ROTC receives air support from Chinook helicopter
COLUMBIA — ROTC cadets at MU were treated to a special training exercise Friday morning. A Chinook transport helicopter... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 9:29:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Prison inmate sentenced for killing cellmate in 2014
JEFFERSON CITY — An inmate at Jefferson City Correctional Center was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 8:46:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Cleanup Columbia expects more volunteers than before
COLUMBIA - More than 250 additional people, compared to the 2018 total, have registered to participate in this year's “Cleanup... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 7:40:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Kansas City man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. Twenty-seven-year-old... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 7:38:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood seeks stay in Columbia clinic case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is asking a federal appeals court to delay a ruling on a case involving... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:21:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

WikiLeaks' Assange hauled from embassy, faces US charge
LONDON (AP) — British police on Thursday hauled a bearded and shouting Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy where he... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:04:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Columbia discusses boundaries for medical marijuana facilities
COLUMBIA - Monday night Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission discussed proposed amendments to where medical marijuana facilities will be allowed... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 10:36:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Showcase CoMo highlights what Columbia has to offer
COLUMBIA - Columbia's business community was on display at the Showcase CoMo networking event, hosted by Columbia's Chamber of Commerce.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
COLUMBIA - If you ask Rock Bridge High School coaches and high school staff what they think of newly drafted... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Special Olympics athlete comes home a champion
KANSAS CITY - Colin Garrison is back in the Show Me State after showing the whole world what he can... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News
