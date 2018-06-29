St. James Man Guilty in Naked Attack of Officer

ST. CHARLES - A St. James man has been convicted of using a medieval-looking replica weapon with spikes on it to attack an O'Fallon police officer and a woman last year.



Scott M. Davis Jr., 23, was naked during the April 2012 disturbance. On Saturday, a St. Charles County Circuit Court jury recommended a sentence of 10 years for first-degree assault, five years for armed criminal action and 15 years for assaulting a law enforcement officer.



A judge will determine whether to follow the recommendation at a Nov. 4 hearing.



A witness reported that Davis and two others had been using LSD before police were summoned. Davis also was accused of biting and hitting the officer with a Taser handle.



The officer shot Davis in the leg and arm.