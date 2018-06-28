St. James man sentenced for his 5th DWI in the past 5 years

ST. JAMES - A man from St. James has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his 5th DWI offense in the past 5 years.

On March 16, St. James Police Department Officer Tony Gray arrested Justin Harrison for traffic violations. According to a press release, Harrison denied drinking that evening originally, but when a breathalyzer was used, he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.223 percent, which is almost three times the legal limit.

“Tony did a great job and probably saved a life on March 16,” Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney Brendon Fox said. “Whether it is ‘No-Refusal’ or seeking harsh sentences for repeat offenders, my office will continue to make every effort to work with the police to eradicate DWIs in Phelps County. DWI offenders put everyone’s lives at risk when they make the irresponsible choice to get behind the wheel.”

Fifteen years is the maximum sentence for this type of offense.