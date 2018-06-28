St. Joe man killed in tractor-vehicle crash

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A 84-year-old St. Joseph man died after a motorist struck his farm tractor in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred Saturday afternoon as a tractor driven by Ora Brooke of St. Joseph traveled north on U.S. 71 outside St. Joseph. The patrol said a pickup truck that was traveling in the same direction struck the rear of the tractor. Brooke was ejected from the tractor and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The pickup driver did not seek medical attention.