St. Joe Teen Accused of Urinating in Coffee Pot

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A 16-year-old St. Joseph student faces juvenile charges after being accused of urinating in a faculty coffee pot. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the Central High School student was charged Monday in juvenile court with third-degree assault. Buchanan County Juvenile Office Chief Administrator Linda Meyer says the office received the report Friday of a student who allegedly entered a faculty area at the school March 15 and urinated in the coffee pot.

Police Capt. Matt Rock says administrators notified the school resource officer on April 8, more than three weeks after the alleged incident. Superintendent Melody Smith says administrators began investigating after a teacher reported a "chemical-taste" to the coffee. She says the three-week gap included spring break and additional time for the school's technician to review video tape.