St. Joesph Cathedral - Mrs. Miller - 4th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A presentation a Monday's school board meeting said the proposed redistricting of Columbia school's will come out in... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in —again, for the cameras, this time — Monday night... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in a Jefferson City park Monday. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- An MU study released Monday reported Columbia's economy is above the average national rate of economic growth. This ranks... More >>
in
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CNN) -- The modified limo that crashed and killed 20 people wasn't even supposed to be on the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, claims the senator has built a money machine over... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with a felony after he allegedly filmed himself removing an ankle monitor... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese has identified three priests accused for sexually abusing children four decades ago.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- For Google, a data privacy reckoning may finally come as a result of a service that it admits... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A group of neighbors off Route K have bonded after two car thefts in their subdivision. The... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Two police officers got minor injuries Saturday after they were reportedly dragged by a car during a traffic... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Sheriffs' Association is accusing state Auditor Nicole Galloway of a rush to judgment in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a possible drug overdose death at a Columbia home. Police officers arrived... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Power has been restored to the southeast part of the city after a power outage affected more than... More >>
in
MEXICO- One man died in a motorcycle crash in central Mexico on Saturday afternoon. The Mexico Public Safety Department... More >>
in
MEXICO - Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly exposed himself while urinating on private property. According... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A volunteer firefighter for the North Callaway Fire Protection District is recovering well after suffering a serious... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As MU Coming Out Week begins Monday, members of the LGBTQ community are mindful of the reasons some... More >>
in