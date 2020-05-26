St. Joesph Catholic - Mrs. Stallo - 3rd Grade

2 days 8 hours 27 minutes ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 8:50:00 AM CDT May 24, 2020 in Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.

LIVESTREAM: Governor Parson daily COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Appeals court sides with city of Columbia in fired police officer dispute
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling Tuesday that the city of Columbia acted... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 12:14:36 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

One dead after crash on Missouri state highway 5 Monday night
HOWARD COUNTY - A 30-year-old Armstrong, Mo. man is dead after a two person crash on Missouri State Highway 5... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:38:00 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in Top Stories

Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years with 8 killed and 24 injured in shootings
(CNN) - Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:54:36 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Free testing for respiratory infection
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:29:00 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY —A tornado briefly touched down in Chariton County just after 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 9:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Missouri health director warns revelers: Virus is still here
O’FALLON — Missouri’s health director issued a dire warning Monday after photos and video showed Memorial Day weekend revelers partying... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 8:39:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Local coach adjusts to new health guidelines
COLUMBIA — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sidelining all youth sports from play, one local coach decided to get some practice... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Phase two for Boone County to start Tuesday
COLUMBIA — Boone County will move to the next step in reopening Tuesday. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 5:17:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

How to help children with ADHD thrive in a virtual schoolhouse
(CNN) -- When schools shut down because of the coronavirus , some parents of children with ADHD found themselves in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 4:55:44 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

States give few details on billions spent on virus supplies
JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. states are spending billions of dollars buying protective medical supplies amid the coronavirus crisis,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 4:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Virtual National Memorial Day Parade honors services in conflict and pandemic
COLUMBIA — The American Veterans Center has hosted the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. for 15 years. But... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Veterans Council holds alternate ceremony due to COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - The location of the annual Memorial Day ceremony may have changed, but the meaning of it stayed... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

A Columbia staple welcomes customers after closing for 10 weeks
COLUMBIA - Columbia staple, Ernie's Cafe & Steakhouse is finally able to open doors to customers after closing down for... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 10 new cases in Audrain County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 11:06:00 AM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Shots fired in north Columbia leaves one with life-threatening injuries
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating a report of shots fired in north Columbia that left one injured early Monday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 7:42:00 AM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

A Fulton Memorial Day tradition lives on despite COVID-19
FULTON - This year, some popular Memorial Day festivities were canceled because of COVID-19, but one Fulton tradition was not... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 7:03:00 PM CDT May 24, 2020 in News
