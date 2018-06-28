St. Joseph Allows More Liquor Sales on Sunday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Patrons of St. Joseph bars and taverns will be able to buy alcohol on Sundays.

The city council on Monday approved an ordinance to allow bars and taverns to serve liquor by the drink on Sundays between 9 a.m. and midnight.

Before the change, only restaurant bars, which get 50 percent of their profit from food, were allowed to serve liquor on Sundays.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports restaurant bars that serve on Sundays have to pay a $300 liquor license fee in addition to their regular liquor license. Bars and taverns will now be required to pay the same $300 fee to serve Sunday alcohol.