St. Joseph Cathedral School - Mrs. Hunt - 1st Grade

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. 

COLUMBIA - A presentation a Monday's school board meeting said the proposed redistricting of Columbia school's will come out in... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 8:41:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in —again, for the cameras, this time — Monday night... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

JEFFERSON CITY - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in a Jefferson City park Monday. According... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

COLUMBIA- An MU study released Monday reported Columbia's economy is above the average national rate of economic growth. This ranks... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CNN) -- The modified limo that crashed and killed 20 people wasn't even supposed to be on the... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 5:06:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, claims the senator has built a money machine over... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with a felony after he allegedly filmed himself removing an ankle monitor... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese has identified three priests accused for sexually abusing children four decades ago.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 3:49:26 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

(CNN) -- For Google, a data privacy reckoning may finally come as a result of a service that it admits... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 3:44:48 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

COLUMBIA - A group of neighbors off Route K have bonded after two car thefts in their subdivision. The... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 3:10:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

MOBERLY - Two police officers got minor injuries Saturday after they were reportedly dragged by a car during a traffic... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 1:38:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Sheriffs' Association is accusing state Auditor Nicole Galloway of a rush to judgment in... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 1:21:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a possible drug overdose death at a Columbia home. Police officers arrived... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

COLUMBIA - Power has been restored to the southeast part of the city after a power outage affected more than... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

MEXICO- One man died in a motorcycle crash in central Mexico on Saturday afternoon. The Mexico Public Safety Department... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 10:25:00 AM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

MEXICO - Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly exposed himself while urinating on private property. According... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A volunteer firefighter for the North Callaway Fire Protection District is recovering well after suffering a serious... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, October 07 2018 Oct 7, 2018 Sunday, October 07, 2018 10:43:00 PM CDT October 07, 2018 in News

COLUMBIA - As MU Coming Out Week begins Monday, members of the LGBTQ community are mindful of the reasons some... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 07 2018 Oct 7, 2018 Sunday, October 07, 2018 9:15:00 PM CDT October 07, 2018 in News
